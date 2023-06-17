JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.27

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.27 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.58). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.58), with a volume of 119,762 shares traded.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £223.22 million, a P/E ratio of -408.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 273.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.14.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

