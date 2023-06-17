Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

