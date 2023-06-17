KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.65.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in KB Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

