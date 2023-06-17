KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,973,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,496 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $126,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

