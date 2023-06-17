KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 123,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,736 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

