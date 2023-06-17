Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $145.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $121.95.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

