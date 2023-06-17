KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 29,144,342 shares.

KEFI Gold and Copper Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £28.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.58.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

