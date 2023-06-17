Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $195.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.75.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.01. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $131.77 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.