Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,617.36

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,617.36 ($32.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,909 ($23.89). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,941 ($24.29), with a volume of 156,131 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,292.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,617.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,805.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 2,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($23.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($62,546.30). Also, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($26.69) per share, with a total value of £21,330 ($26,689.19). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,512 shares of company stock worth $9,395,640. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company's stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

