Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,617.36

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,617.36 ($32.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,909 ($23.89). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,941 ($24.29), with a volume of 156,131 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Keywords Studios Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,292.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,617.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,805.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Featured Articles
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.