Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

