Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

