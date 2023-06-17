Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
