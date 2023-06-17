KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,828 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $104,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

