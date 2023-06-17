Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908,838 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $42,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.12%.

About Kohl's

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

