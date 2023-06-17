Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,184 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 1,269,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently -37.55%.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

