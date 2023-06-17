Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,299 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $47,225,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.