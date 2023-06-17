Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,454 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

DNP stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%.

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

