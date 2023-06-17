Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

