Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,115 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $6,553,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.