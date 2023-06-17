Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,092 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,773 shares of company stock worth $16,256,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Shares of VRTX opened at $347.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.