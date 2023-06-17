Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock opened at $443.23 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

