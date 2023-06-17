Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,407 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 210,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,816,000.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

