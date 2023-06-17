Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 585,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 157,017 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 821,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 96,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,194,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 564,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STXS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Stereotaxis Trading Down 20.3 %

STXS stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.61. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

