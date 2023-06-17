Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,299 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.