Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sinclair by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sinclair by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sinclair by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBGI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Sinclair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

