Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

