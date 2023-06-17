Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 3,780,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 596,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 484,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 166,454 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 126,204 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.93 million, a P/E ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.