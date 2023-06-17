Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

VRTX opened at $347.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.38 and a 200 day moving average of $313.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,773 shares of company stock worth $16,256,008. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.