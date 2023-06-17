Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $275,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.