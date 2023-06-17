Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,940,828 shares of company stock worth $27,237,222 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.54, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

