Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 419,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DNP Select Income Fund

In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.23 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

