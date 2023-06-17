Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $92.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

