Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

JAKK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

