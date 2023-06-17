Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $944.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.00%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

