Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $421,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.61 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

