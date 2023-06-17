Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYLD opened at $18.06 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

