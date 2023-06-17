Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 76,018 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Beauty Health stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

