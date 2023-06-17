Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter.

CWB stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $71.28.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

