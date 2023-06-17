Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

