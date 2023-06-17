Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

ETR stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

