Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,354.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 371,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $379.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,196. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.35.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

