Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

