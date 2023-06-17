Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $204.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

