Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $365,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $2,921,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 48,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,856,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,039.89.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,032.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,983.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,704.00. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,218.07 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

