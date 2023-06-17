Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $319.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.51 and its 200-day moving average is $300.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.54 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

