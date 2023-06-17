Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,115 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FNOV stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

