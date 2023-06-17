Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 97,496 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 88.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 20.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.61 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $129.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 72.59% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STXS. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

