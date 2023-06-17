Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

FTXN stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

