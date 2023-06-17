Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

