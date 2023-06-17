Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,034 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.